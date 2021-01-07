Central Wisconsin residents react to chaos on Capitol Hill

MARATHON CO., Wis. (WAOW) — People all around the country, and the world, watched as the Capitol was breached yesterday causing chaos.

"I was in disbelief. It was a sad day. I can't believe it happened, I can't believe there is so much disconnect. It is really sad," said Kelsy McCartney of Wausau.

The shocking images from January 6, 2021, from inside the Capitol and outside on the lawn, will likely stay in the forefront of memories for a long time.

"It's mind blowing to know that these people who stormed the Capitol are from every where in the United States I don't know if these people who stormed our house is in my community it is scary," said Amy Kinney.

Veterans in our area told News 9 this is not why they fought for our freedom.

"It's a dark day in American history. I started crying because this is not why I signed the dotted line, I signed the dotted line so every one can have a opinion. Not so they can seize and take control of what I consider a sacred day," said Tia-Gale-Bauman.

Tony Gonzalez is another veteran in our area.

"If they do not respect their own house they don't respect anyone," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said he felt like he was reliving tragedy he experienced in Colombia.

"Back in November 6th of 1985, a terrorist group came into the Palace of Justice and burned it down, I did not expect it to happen in the United States," he said.

Other residents just want the division to stop so we can become a nation that is unified.

"I think it's ridiculous that this point in time this is what our country has come to," said Nathan Bergman of Wausau.

In hopes a day like January 6th 2021 is never repeated on American soil.