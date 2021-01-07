Australian agency reviewing data on Vatican money transfers

ROME (AP) — Australia’s financial intelligence agency says it’s reviewing its data after questions were raised about its report that $1.8 billion was transferred from the Vatican to Australia over six years. The agency listed the transactions in response to a parliamentary inquiry without providing details about senders or recipients. The agency monitors financial transactions to identify criminal activity such as money laundering and tax evasion. The data raised eyebrows in Australia and Rome, since the amounts appeared to be greatly out of line with the Vatican’s financial reality. It also fueled media speculation that money from the Holy See helped influence the prosecution of an Australian cardinal who was convicted and then acquitted of sex abuse.