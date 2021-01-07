Articles of Impeachment officially drafted against President Trump

Articles of Impeachment officially drafted against President TrumpNew
(WREX) — A member of the U.S. House of Representatives has officially drawn up Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents Minnesota's 5th District, said on Twitter Wednesday: "We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath."
On Thursday, Rep. Omar posted photos of the Articles of Impeachment and said: "We need to move quickly to remove this President from office."
The move to impeach President Trump comes after a chaotic day at the US Capitol where four died and dozens were arrested.