Activists: Fire on truck at Syria-Jordan border crossing

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activist say a huge fire has erupted on a truck at a border crossing point between Syria and Jordan. It was not immediately clear what triggered Thursday’s fire and whether there were any casualties from the blaze. According to activists, the truck was carrying flammable paint. The Nassib border crossing with Jordan was reopened in 2018, months after it fell under Syrian government control. Syrian rebels had seized the crossing in 2015, severing a lifeline for the government and disrupting a major trade route linking Syria and Jordan, Lebanon and the oil-rich Gulf countries.