A divisive day for the republican party

(WAOW) - Right now, Wisconsin's ruling political party is experiencing a significant split within its ranks.

Young republican Congressman Mike Gallagher out of the Fox Valley made national headlines, saying events at the capitol are a consequence of his colleagues falsely claiming they could overturn this election.

We are witnessing absolute banana republic crap in the United States Capitol right now. @realdonaldtrump, you need to call this off. pic.twitter.com/0QGx2PlXFY — Rep. Mike Gallagher (@RepGallagher) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Congressman Tom Tiffany and Senator Ron Johnson continued to object to several electors.

UWSP Political Science Professor John Blakeman said these actions could change the party's focus.

"I think there might be a real focus on the younger members of the republican party, nationally, who are more supportive of the constitutional process," said Blakeman. "And we might see the Wisconsin Republican Party starting to emphasize the younger members and the youth vote a little more as well."

As a current instructor for that younger generation, Blakeman said there is something to be learned from events at the capitol. That is the importance of protest and it's difference form "mob rule."