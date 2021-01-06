Wisconsin surpasses 5,000 deaths from COVID-19

(WAOW) — According to the latest update of reported deaths from Wisconsin's Department of Health Services (DHS) the state has passed another sad milestone: 5,000 deaths from the COVID-19 virus.

On Wednesday, DHS reports 60 additional deaths, bringing the total of those who have died from the virus throughout the pandemic to 5,039.

The seven-day average for deaths increases to 32, from 25

That is roughly one percent of all of the positive cases in the state. Which, as of Tuesday is 491,341 people since the pandemic began.

The rest of the state's COVID-19 data will not update until around 2 pm, this story will be updated when more information is available.