Wisconsin Republicans call on Trump to calm Capitol protests

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who led the challenge to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, joined with other members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation in urging supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol to stand down.

Johnson tweeted Wednesday that protesters should “peacefully disperse.”

Please, if you are in or around the Capitol, respect law enforcement and peacefully disperse. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) January 6, 2021

The Capitol Police have acted with incredible professionalism. I sincerely thank them for their service and condemn all lawless activity. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) January 6, 2021

Johnson tweeted after he and other lawmakers were rushed from the U.S. Capitol, interrupting challenges to Biden’s win. Republican U.S.

Rep. Mike Gallagher called the storming of the Capitol “Banana Republic crap.”

Gallagher called on Trump to stop the protests. Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan urged Trump to "call off the domestic terrorism you’ve incited.”