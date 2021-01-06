Wisconsin politicians on both sides condemn violence in Washington

WASHINGTON (WQOW) – Lawmakers from Wisconsin are reacting to riots at the nation’s Capitol.

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) praised Capitol police while condemning “lawless activity.”

The Capitol Police have acted with incredible professionalism. I sincerely thank them for their service and condemn all lawless activity. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) January 6, 2021

Wisconsin’s other U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) called it a disgrace and put the blame on President Donald Trump.

I am safe, but it's disgraceful that our country has to experience this violence because of Trump's lies, conspiracies and un-American attacks on our Democracy. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) January 6, 2021

Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wisconsin), who represents the Eau Claire area said this is not what America is all about, saying “we are facing a lawless assault on our democracy.”

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wisconsin) who represents northern Wisconsin in Congress said violence is not acceptable but peaceful protest must be protected.

Peaceful protest is a constitutionally guaranteed right and that right must be protected for all Americans. Violence is unacceptable. https://t.co/VSMDk87ivM — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) January 6, 2021

Gov. Tony Evers said he is horrified by events unfolding in Washington. Evers said he is praying for elected officials, staffers, press and first responders.