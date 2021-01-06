Wisconsin attorney general calls for Congress to remove president from office

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's attorney general is calling on Congress to remove President Donald Trump from office in response to a mass of people occupying the U.S. Capitol.

"Those responsible must be held accountable for what appears to be a seditious conspiracy under federal law," Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a written statement. "Once Congress has fulfilled its duty of certifying the results of the presidential election, it should immediately begin proceedings to remove the President from office."

Thousands of Trump supporters forced their way past police and on to the Capitol steps Wednesday afternoon. Some entered the Capitol building.

Congress had to abruptly adjourn as it was in the middle of counting Electoral College votes to verify President-elect Joe Biden's win. Authorities evacuated elected officials.

Some of the Trump supporters were photographed inside the congressional chambers.