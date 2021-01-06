Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

9:26 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Florence 60, Elcho 58

Greendale 93, Heritage Christian 54

Oconomowoc 55, Waukesha South 51

Plum City 49, Elk Mound 47

University School of Milwaukee 36, Lake Country Lutheran 18

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

DeForest 73, Janesville Craig 53

Franklin 57, Brookfield East 45

West Bend West 51, West Bend East 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Marshall vs. Milwaukee Riverside University, ccd.

Milwaukee Obama SCTE vs. Milwaukee Bradley Tech, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

