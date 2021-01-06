Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Florence 60, Elcho 58
Greendale 93, Heritage Christian 54
Oconomowoc 55, Waukesha South 51
Plum City 49, Elk Mound 47
University School of Milwaukee 36, Lake Country Lutheran 18
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
DeForest 73, Janesville Craig 53
Franklin 57, Brookfield East 45
West Bend West 51, West Bend East 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Marshall vs. Milwaukee Riverside University, ccd.
Milwaukee Obama SCTE vs. Milwaukee Bradley Tech, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/