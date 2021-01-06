Wausau Police: Violence, unrest following D.C. protests ‘not a concern’

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau Police say they're not concerned about any unrest, similar to what's happening in Washington D.C., in our area.

Police say whether planned or unplanned, people have the right to protest. They say they're prepared to enlist more personnel should things go south.

But Patrol Officer Andrew Kutchenriter said he doesn't think it will come to that.

"They have the right to protest, but they've always done so in a lawful and orderly fashion. So, not a huge concern of mine," he said.

Officials at CWA have said they're also not concerned over how the protests will affect travel, as there are no direct flights to D.C.

News 9 has reached out to other area police stations to see if there is concern in other areas, but did not hear back.