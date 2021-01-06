US Marshals arrest man in 7-year-old Georgia girl’s death

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities in Virginia have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a 7-year-old girl who was riding in a car with her family after a day of Christmas shopping in Atlanta. Kennedy Maxie was hit by a stray bullet Dec. 21 near the popular Phipps Plaza mall in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood. She died the day after Christmas. Atlanta police say 24-year-old Daquan Reed was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Hampton, Virginia. Reed is a Virginia native and faces numerous charges including felony murder. He is awaiting extradition back to Atlanta. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a fight between Reed and other men in a mall parking lot.