Ukraine seizes ton of heroin destined for Europe

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian officials say they have seized about 1.1 tons of heroin that smugglers intended to take into European Union countries and that four Turkish citizens have been detained. A statement late Tuesday from the national prosecutor-general’s office said the heroin was seized in the city of Lviv, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Polish border. It said the heroin originated in Pakistan and came into the country via the Black Sea port of Odesa. The statement said the heroin, whose value is estimated at $81 million, was to be taken into the EU under the guise of diplomatic cargo. The statement didn’t give further details.