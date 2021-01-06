Two people fatally stabbed in Kenosha, one arrested

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say two people have been fatally stabbed in Kenosha and one person is in custody. Officers responded to the stabbing scene about 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, which is located about a mile north of where protests occurred hours earlier following a prosecutor’s decision against charging a white officer who shot a Black man in the back, partially paralyzing him. Officer Nicole Kopp says the deaths don’t appear to be related to the protests that followed the Tuesday’s announcement by the Kenosha County district attorney, which resulted in small, peaceful demonstrations near the county courthouse.