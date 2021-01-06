Trump supporters gather for rally in Northwoods

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW) -- Supporters of President Trump gathered in Minocqua today at the same time rallies were starting in support of the president in D.C.

The rally in the Northwoods started at noon and several dozen people showed up over several hours.

Unlike the violence that erupted on Capitol Hill, the rally in Minocqua stayed peaceful.

Those who attended, reacted to the chaos in D.C.

"If you're using your first amendment rights that's something else but if you get violent and cause problems for other people that's not good," said Darrell England of Park Falls.

Many at the rally said they came to share their thanks to the President for his time in office. Others said they were concerned with the integrity of the election results, despite multiple failed lawsuits and no evidence of widespread fraud.