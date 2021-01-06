Some Orthodox Christians ignore COVID warnings on Epiphany

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Thousands of Orthodox Christian worshippers in Bulgaria ignored warnings by health authorities to abstain from mass gatherings and instead kept to their centuries-old Epiphany traditions. Young men plunged into the icy waters of rivers and lakes across Bulgaria to retrieve crucifixes tossed by priests in ceremonies commemorating the baptism of Jesus Christ. The person who retrieves the wooden cross will allegedly be freed from evil spirits and will be healthy the whole next year. In the city of Kalofer in central Bulgaria, dozens of men dressed in traditional white embroidered shirts waded into the cold Tundzha River singing folk songs then danced on the riverbed. The mayor of Kalofer did not enter the river this year to show that coronavirus regulations should be followed.