About 50 Hong Kong activists arrested under new security law

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have arrested about 50 former lawmakers and activists in the largest move against the city’s pro-democracy movement since a national security law was imposed last June. A top official said the arrests targeted people suspected “of overthrowing, or interfering” with the Hong Kong government in executing its duties. They were accused of subverting state power by participating in unofficial election primaries for the territory’s legislature last year. All of the pro-democracy candidates who ran in those primaries appear to have been arrested. Security minister John Lee said police would not target Hong Kong people who voted in the unofficial primaries.