Pennsylvania lawmaker joins familiar incumbent — her son

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An incumbent Pennsylvania state representative was joined by a familiar face when lawmakers took the oath of office this week — his own mother. Six-term Republican Rep. Ryan Mackenzie’s Lehigh County district adjoins the one that his mother was elected to in November. Freshman state Rep. Milou Mackenzie is also a Republican. Their desks are beside each other on the House floor and they plan to carpool. Parents and their children are serving together in other state Legislatures, although in separate chambers, in South Dakota, Ohio and Montana.