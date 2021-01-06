National Stalking Awareness Month: signs to watch out for

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - January is National Stalking Awareness Month, a crime that's often misunderstood, according to officials from the Family Support Center.

Stalking is using fear to intimidate and control someone, and it's most often done by someone you know.

According to the National Stalking Awareness and Prevention Organization, an estimated 6 to 7.5 million people are stalked each year in the United States, with half of all survivors saying it occurred before the age of 25.

"Stalking can include unwanted phone calls, messages, texts, gifts, showing up at someone's place of employment or anywhere that the survivor might be, driving by their house multiple times a day, a week," said Cara, who works with domestic violence survivors at the Family Support Center.

Cara explained that stalking is often misunderstood because context is key; so while receiving flowers on its own may not be threatening, if it's unwanted and repeated, then it constitutes as stalking.

If you feel you may be a victim, Cara suggested you keep a log of incidents for future use if necessary. She added that getting law enforcement involved is not the only option if you're a survivor.

