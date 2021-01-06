Local political parties react to events on Capitol Hill

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- After protests and riots broke out Wednesday on Capitol Hill, political parties in Marathon County reacted to the day's events.

Kody Hart, Chair for the Democratic Party of Marathon County said, "the fights really never over there's always progress that can be done." He went on to say, "the nation is really divided and I hope that we can start mending that divide."

Across the aisle, Kevin Hermening from the Republican Party of Marathon County said, "Republicans did not vote for our elected officials for them to get reelected, we voted for them in order to have them fight for the things we believe in." He then went on to say, "the Republican Party of Marathon County is going to be even more active, more visible."

Both parties agreed on one thing: the hard work isn't over just yet and there is still more that needs to be done.