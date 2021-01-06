Little change in the forecast

Persistent. Little change. More of the same. These are all words or phrases that accurately describe the current weather pattern., If you have enjoyed the above normal temps and lack of snow, you will be pleased with the weather going forward as well.

Today: Fog and freezing fog during the morning, then cloudy for the afternoon.

High: 29 Wind: East around 5

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light fog.

Low: 20 Wind: Light East

Thursday: Fog during the morning, then peeks of hazy sun possible during the afternoon.

High: 30 Wind: East-Northeast around 5

Today will be similar to yesterday, except for the fact that there won't be as many breaks of sunshine. A few spots in the northland had highs in the mid 30s yesterday due to a bit of sun. Today this is less likely. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for most of the area through mid morning (except north of highway 8), then cloudy skies will prevail for the afternoon with highs in the upper 20s to around 30. Winds will be out of the east at around 5 mph.

Tomorrow and Friday will be about the same with morning fog and maybe a few peeks of sun in the afternoon. Saturday through next Wednesday will be about the same with more clouds than sun and some morning fog possible at times, but probably not as thick as the last couple of days. Winds will be light and there is not much threat of snow. As of now, it looks like a couple weak trough of low pressure could drift over our area, maybe bringing a few scattered flakes of snow later Saturday or again on Monday. Through the whole period, high temps will be in the upper 20s to around 30. In spots that see a few more breaks of sun on any particular afternoon, highs might rise into the lower or middle 30s.

Have an excellent Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 6-January-2021

On this date in weather history: 1989 - A "bonafide blizzard" ripped through south central and southeastern Idaho. Strong winds, gusting to 60 mph at the Fort Hall Indian Reservation, whipped the snow into drifts five feet high, and produced wind chill readings as cold as 35 degrees below zero. The blizzard prompted an Idaho Falls air controller to remark that "the snow is blowing so hard you can't see the fog".(National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)