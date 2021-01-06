Little change in our weather

*Dense Fog Advisory for portions of the News 9 area through Thursday morning.

We are in a very stagnant weather pattern across Wisconsin. No significant weather systems are projected to move through the area right through the weekend. High pressure just to our northeast will keep us very much on the quiet side. On the other hand, there is a lot of low level moisture trapped in the region because of a strong temperature inversion. That coupled with the snow covered ground, low sun angle, and light winds will allow for continued fog formation at night into the early mornings possibly into the weekend.

Low temperatures should generally reach the upper to mid 10s through early next week. Highs should top out from the mid 20s to lower 30s, depending on the amount of sunshine that any one spot picks up. The wind will be light from the east Wednesday night, then from the east or northeast around 5 mph Thursday.

The sunshine could be just a bit more prevalent as we head into the weekend and even next Monday. Highs will probably stay in the upper 20s Monday with slightly cooler air moving in.

There is the potential to see a small low pressure system dive in from the northwest and impact our weather by Tuesday night and early Wednesday next week. It could bring some light snow and gusty winds. Highs will remain steady near 30 Tuesday and into the upper 20s Wednesday.

Some models suggest another shot of snow very late next week followed by some much colder air just after that. Stay tuned as we monitor those trends.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 6-January 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1884 - The temperature dipped to one degree below zero at Atlanta, GA. It marked the final day of a severe arctic outbreak in the South and Midwest. (David Ludlum)

1988 - It was a bad day for chickens. Heavy snow in Arkansas, with totals ranging up to 16 inches at Heber Springs, claimed the lives of 3.5 million chickens, and snow and ice up to three inches thick claimed the lives of another 1.75 million chickens in north central Texas. Up to 18 inches of snow blanketed Oklahoma, with Oklahoma City reporting a record 12 inches of snow in 24 hours. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)