India says it will prioritize Sri Lanka in providing vaccine

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — India’s foreign minister has assured Sri Lanka that it will be prioritized when Indian-produced COVID-19 vaccines are ready for export. The office of Sri Lanka’s president says visiting Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar made the pledge in a meeting Wednesday. India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines for emergency use for COVID-19. One was developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drug maker AstraZeneca and another by the Indian manufacturer Bharat Biotech. Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturing company, has been contracted by AstraZeneca to make 1 billion doses for developing nations, including India. However, delivery of the vaccine outside India is likely to take a number of months.