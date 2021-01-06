Gov. Tony Evers releases statement on events in D.C.

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — Gov. Tony Evers has released a statement on the events in Washington D.C.

Read the full statement below:

“As are so many Wisconsinites and Americans, I am watching these horrifying events unfold in Washington, D.C. in disbelief. The peaceful transfer of power is at the very heart of our government and our country. This is an attack on our democracy. Period.

“There must be swift, bipartisan condemnation in no uncertain terms--by the president, by elected officials who’ve sought to sow division and distrust in our election, by elected officials who’ve failed to unequivocally denounce these efforts, all of which fed into today's events.

“We must be united in calling on these individuals to leave the U.S. Capitol and grounds immediately and peacefully. I’m praying for the safety of the elected officials, staffers, members of the press, and first responders, and for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

Gov. Tony Evers