Dense Fog Advisory until WED 9:00 AM CST

Last updated today at 1:59 am
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
Freezing fog could make untreated roads and sidewalks icy.

* WHERE…Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Clark, Taylor and Jackson
Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and freezing fog.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

