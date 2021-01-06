Dense Fog Advisory until WED 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

Freezing fog could make untreated roads and sidewalks icy.

* WHERE…Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Clark, Taylor and Jackson

Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility

and freezing fog.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&