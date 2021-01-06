China criticizes US order against dealing with Chinese apps

BEIJING (AP) — China is accusing Washington of misusing national security as an excuse to hurt commercial competitors after President Donald Trump signed an order banning transactions with payment services Alipay and WeChat Pay and six other apps. The order escalates a conflict with Beijing over technology, security and spying accusations that has plunged U.S.-Chinese relations to their lowest level in decades. It followed confusion in financial markets after the New York Stock Exchange announced last week it would remove three Chinese phone companies and then withdrew that plan on Monday. A foreign ministry spokeswoman criticized Trump’s order as “bullying, arbitrary and hegemonic behavior.”