Capitol has seen violence over 220 years, but not like this

In more than 220 years, the U.S. Capitol had seen nothing like it: a roiling mob, forcing its way past its majestic marble columns, disrupting the passage of power, desecrating the seat of the world’s greatest democracy. But this was far from the first time the Capitol has been scarred by violence. In 1814, just 14 years after the building opened, British forces in the War of 1812 tried to burn it down. Over the centuries since, the building has been bombed several times. There have been shootings. One legislator almost killed another.