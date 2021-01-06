Biden calls on mob to ‘pull back,’ urges restoring decency

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is calling for the restoration of “simple decency” after a mob incited by his predecessor stormed the U.S. Capitol and delayed Congress from certifying Biden’s election victory. Biden had planned to deliver remarks on the economy and the coronavirus pandemic in a speech in his native Delaware on Wednesday. But shortly before he was to begin speaking, demonstrators broke into the capital, reaching as far as the House floor. The building was locked down and police with guns drawn moved in as Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers were evacuated to secure locations. “At this hour our democracy is under unprecedented assault unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times,” Biden said.