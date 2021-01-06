Athlete of the Week: Edgar’s Makenna Guden

We've all heard it, "Records are meant to be broken," but we don't always see it.

However, if you were at Edgar high school Tuesday night, that is exactly what you witnessed.

"I mean humbly I don't set goals that I know I can't reach," said Wildcat Senior Makenna Guden. "When I was younger as a freshman, I saw these other girls up there and I knew for sure that I wanted to do."

Guden entered Tuesday nights game against Marathon 24 points shy of tying the Edgar girls basketball all time scoring record of 1,258 points.

She scored 28.

"When I hit it, it was kind of the same emotions as when I got my 1,000 points," said Guden. "It was pretty surreal."

"(I felt) joy, just joy for her," said Edgar Head Coach Tom McCarty. "Because you see her working so hard every single day, so to see her reach her accomplishment and her goal was it was just nice to see."

Making the moment even more special was that the previous record holder, Holly Denfeld, is on the Wildcats staff this season and was there to witness Makenna break her record.

"It was really neat to see Holly give her the game ball at that moment," said McCarty. "(To) kind of pass the torch on to the new generation, that was kind of a really cool moment. Holly is truly proud of Makenna and happy to see her reach her goal."

A goal Guden set when she was young and now an accomplishment she'll cherish when she's old.

"It's something that I'm excited to be able to live with and have my name up there with a lot of other outstanding players," said Guden.