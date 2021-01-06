Account Executive – WAOW

This is it. Your chance to join an incredible group of people who will help you become more successful than ever. You will absolutely love coming to work because of the friends you will make and the money you will generate as you sell the most watched, most trusted television station in North Central Wisconsin.

The position is called “Account Executive”—but we prefer to call it “You, Inc.” because it’s your chance to be your own boss with our help.

We have an exceptional onboarding program and ongoing training that combines science with art that is both fun and proven to help you succeed. Plus, you get to work for a family-owned company who takes great pride in what we do, coworkers we call friends and a strong belief in a work-life balance.

You must be a self-starter with tons of energy, excellent communication skills and a winning attitude. Previous media sales experience will help but you will succeed with us even if you don’t have a ton of experience. Responsibilities include growing a base of existing accounts while developing new advertisers from the local business community. Working knowledge of Microsoft Office is required. Experience w/ Matrix, OSI, and Ad Connections preferred.

Applicants must have a valid driver's license, reliable transportation, and a clean driving record. This position requires flexible scheduling, as well.

WAOW is part of Quincy Media, Inc., a family-owned company. Positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement throughout the company. Visit www.quincymediacareers.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

If you think you’re qualified, want to work with a great group of people, please send your link, cover letter, resume and references to:

JanEl Daul

General Sales Manager

Jdaul@waow.com

1908 Grand Avenue

Wausau, WI 54403

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

WAOW-TV9 is an Equal Opportunity Employer