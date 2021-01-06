A pandemic shift in finances: Prioritize, simplify, save

The pandemic has caused many people to reassess their priorities. Leo Babauta, a writer in Southern California, believes the COVID-19 outbreak has given us the gift of prioritization. He stopped living paycheck to paycheck by addressing the things that turn us to bad financial habits in the first place: fear, anxiety and stress. Simplifying life is a theme echoed by Richard Liu, a marketing manager in Sydney, Australia. Using a money tracking app, he keeps tabs on his expenses, investments and net worth. He’s also saving money by trimming nonessential monthly recurring expenses, refinancing existing debt while interest rates are low and shopping for better deals on existing insurance policies.