WisDOT seeks public input on WIS 32 project in Forest Co.

FOREST CO., Wis. (WAOW) — Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region is seeking public input on proposed improvements to WIS 32 between the Oconto County line (Carter) and County C in Wabeno.

Those improvements include:

Mill and overlay

Shoulder paving with the goal of better accommodating bicycle and pedestrian traffic

Culvert replacement and repairs

Centerline rumple strips

Storm sewer repairs

WisDOT is looking for input from adjacent property and business owners.

Residents, property and business owners have been mailed a handout with a comment form. Those also wishing to provide input can fill out a survey.

All public comments must be completed by January 29.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023, but could be advanced to 2022. During that time, motorists should expect single lane closures.

