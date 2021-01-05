Wisconsin reports 95 COVID-19 deaths

(WAOW) — Wisconsin's Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 95 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.

This is a pattern seen in Wisconsin COVID-19 data: lower death reports over the weekend, and a spike on Tuesday. Each Tuesday in the month of December was a spike, including December 22, which currently stands as the day with the most reported COVID-19 deaths: 120.

COVID-19 reporting from this week and last are also likely impacted by closures at health departments during Christmas and New Years.

The newly reported deaths bring the total of those who have died in the state from the virus to 4,979. There is a chance the state surpasses 5,000 total deaths during the first full week of the new year.

The state also reports 3,403 new COVID-19 cases and 4,805 new negative test results (41.5% positivity rate).

This brings the total of COVID-19 cases in the state to 491,341. Of those, 458,650, or 93.4%, are considered recovered. Like in reported COVID-19 deaths, confirmed cases also has the chance to reach another milestone this week: 500,000 cases.

The seven-day average of newly reported cases increases from 2,255 on Monday to 2,400 on Tuesday. This average has been increasing since December 29, but remains significantly lower than the mid-November peak.

DHS also reports 216 additional hospitalizations from the virus, bringing the total of those ever hospitalized to 21,796.

As of Sunday afternoon, 1122 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 53 from the day prior.

Of those, 231 are in the ICU, up six from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.