Police to face no criminal charges in Jacob Blake case

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- Kenosha County District Attorney Michael D. Graveley today announced that there will be no criminal charges filed against any of the officers in the Jacob Blake case.

Blake, who is Black, was left paralyzed after being shot seven times in the back Aug. 23 by Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey, who had responded to a call at the scene. Officers reportedly attempted to taze Blake twice and it didn't work.

Gravely made his announcement during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Family Attorney Ben Crump took to Twitter upon the announcement, saying: "We are immensely disappointed and feel this decision failed not only Jacob and his family but the community that protested and demanded justice."

At the request of local authorities, Gov. Tony Evers has called up the Wisconsin National Guard to Kenosha ahead of the release of a charging decision in the Jacob Blake case.

“We are continuing to work with our local partners in the Kenosha area to ensure they have the state support they need, just as we have in the past,” said Evers. “Our members of the National Guard will be on hand to support local first responders, ensure Kenoshans are able to assemble safely, and to protect critical infrastructure as necessary.”

Guard members called to active duty may only be used to provide support to local law enforcement and to provide support to first responders such as the Kenosha Fire Department, according to the news release.

The National Guard may not be used to impede the ability of people to peacefully protest or impede the ability of the media to report on this situation.