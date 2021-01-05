Wisconsin COVID vaccination rate falls behind midwest states

(WAOW) -- The percent of Wisconsin residents vaccinated for COVID-19 is smaller than much of the Midwest, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). DHS Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm says, "It's like comparing apples and oranges."

Palm explained, states are submitting different data at different times. That's why, she says, comparing these numbers provides a snapshot but not the whole story.

The CDC last updated its data tool Tuesday morning; 1,156 Wisconsinites received the vaccine per 100,000 residents. By mid-day, Wisconsin logged thousands of additional vaccinations to its own data tool.

That same day, 211 staff and residents at Mount View Care Center in Wausau received their first doses of the vaccine.

North Central Health Care is working with Walgreens to administer the vaccines at long term care facilities. "They do all the leg work," said Chief Nursing Officer Jamie Bracken.

As of Tuesday, the DHS reported 64,674 Pfizer vaccines were administered and 20,935 Moderna vaccines.