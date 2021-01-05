Winter Wonderland: Hoar Frost vs Rime Ice

One of the many natural beauties of winter is the white lining of frost that develops on the trees, houses, and cars when temperatures fall below freezing. Many Wisconsinites are used to frost-covered landscapes and foliage every year, but not all frost is the same.

Hoar Frost and Rime Ice at the end of the day look wildly similar. In fact, looking at pictures of the two, it is hard or impossible to tell the difference. There are a few minute differentiations between their look; however, the main separation stems from their formation.

Hoar Frost is formed under cold and clear nights and is much like dew. Water Vapor in the gas state hits a below-freezing surface and causes a phase change from gas to solid (ice) through the process of deposition. This leaves behind beautiful clear spikes of ice that coat various objects. Hoar frost is typically a bit more crystalline and delicate than other types of frost, yet most frost looks fairly similar.

Hoar Frost on a Bannister

Rime Ice on the other hand forms in a slightly different way. Rime Ice is typically observed after a day/night of foggy conditions below the freezing point. Freezing fog contains supercooled (below freezing) water droplets which when in contact with objects, turn from liquid to solid (ice). Rime Ice is typically less clear than Hoar Frost and denser as well. Additionally, Rime Ice can become extremely thick after multiple foggy days in a row allowing for the frost to build upon itself.

Rime Ice on a Rope Tie

While the photos above do look quite a bit different, both rime ice and hoar frost can look the exact same, therefore the way to differentiate the two is to recall which conditions the frost was formed under. Regardless of Rime Ice or Hoar Frost, each phenomenon makes for a beautiful winter wonderland.