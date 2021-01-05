What causes, how to prevent Vitamin D deficiencies

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Usually when the thought of winter in Wisconsin comes to mind, there's often an automatic association to cold weather and snow.

However, Dr. Larry Gordon with Aspirus Weston Clinic said it's easy for people to suffer from Vitamin D deficiency during months that see less sunlight.

"Well we live in Wisconsin, so anyone who lives north of Atlanta, from the months of October to February, make no Vitamin D," Dr. Gordon said.

The essential vitamin is made through sunlight hitting our skin in a chemical reaction that takes places according to Dr. Gordon. He said the reason for people not being able to make any during specific months is due to the angle of the Earth compared to how the sun hits it, and the ultraviolet radiation that helps make Vitamin D gets filtered out of the atmosphere.

Our bodies primarily make and store it from March to October. However, clothes and sunblock, for example, can prevent extra Vitamin D from being made as well.

Dr. Gordon stated that up to 40% of patients he sees that get their Vitamin D levels checked are low.

The average adult needs to get anywhere from 1,000 IU to 2,000 IU.

A few vitamin supplements, or different foods like fish or a lot of milk can help prevent deficiencies.

"It helps us actually absorb calcium," Dr. Gordon added. "Calcium is the building block of our bones, so if you want nice strong bones you need Vitamin D to absorb that. Also, Vitamin D does have some immune system activity and it helps boost the immune system."

Lack of sunlight is also directly correlated to seasonal affective disorder.