Vegas newspapers back in court in joint operations dispute

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The rival daily newspapers in Nevada’s largest city are trading new broadsides in their yearslong court fight over one of the last remaining joint-operating agreements in the U.S. Attorneys for the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Las Vegas Sun went before a federal magistrate judge Tuesday, arguing pretrial motions in an ongoing antitrust lawsuit. The Review-Journal is accusing Sun Publisher Brian Greenspun of offering to accept a $20 million buyout to quit publishing after the Review-Journal was bought in December 2015 by the family of casino mogul Sheldon Adelson. The Sun is accusing the Review-Journal of concealing from the public and the court that Adelson has operational control of the state’s largest newspaper.