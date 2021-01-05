VACCINE UPDATE: 85,609 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Wisconsin

(WAOW) — Wisconsin has been administering COVID-19 vaccines for three weeks now.

As of Tuesday, 85,609 vaccines have been administered to group 1A in total. This means, 46,108 vaccines have been administered in the last week.

Group 1A consists of front line health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and state health officials have estimated the population of the group is 460,000-470,000.

The 85,609 vaccinations equates to 18% of group 1A, this is an increase of 10% from the week before.

There is still a long way to go, as with this update, 1.4% of the total population of Wisconsin has been vaccinated, up from 0.6% (calculated from United States Census Bureau population estimate from July 2019).

Of the vaccines given, 64,674 were the Pfizer vaccine and 20,935 the Moderna vaccine.

The state's allocation of COVID-19 vaccines is now 420,200, which is an increase of 154,625 doses from the week before.

Some of these doses are specifically allocated to federal pharmacy partners in an initiative to vaccinating long-term care residents and staff: 56,900 doses are reserved for skilled nursing facilities, 50,000 doses for assisted living facilities.

The full allocation is enough to vaccinate 89.4% of group 1A. At this point, 20% of the allocation has been used.

Of the total allocation, 266,675, or 64% of the doses have been shipped.