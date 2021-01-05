Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

New
9:07 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Arrowhead 67, Waukesha South 64

Ashwaubenon 77, Manitowoc Lincoln 58

Beaver Dam 73, DeForest 68

Big Foot 67, Jefferson 46

Brodhead 57, Whitewater 55

Brown Deer 80, Whitnall 73

Bruce 47, Frederic 39

Burlington 69, Waterford 60

Cameron 87, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 46

Clear Lake 70, Luck 38

Columbus Catholic 46, Greenwood 39

Darlington 77, Riverdale 34

Durand 60, Regis 51

Eau Claire Memorial 46, Menomonie 26

Edgerton 70, Evansville 52

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 58, Valley Christian 46

Fort Atkinson 54, Elkhorn Area 45

Grafton 59, Slinger 47

Greenfield 57, Shorewood 52

Homestead 73, Port Washington 50

Hortonville 71, Oshkosh West 64

Hudson 85, Rice Lake 68

Janesville Craig 60, Edgewood 57

Kiel def. Two Rivers, forfeit

Lomira 55, Oakfield 34

Marathon 41, Iola-Scandinavia 32

Mauston 62, Reedsburg Area 58

Mayville 62, Kewaskum 37

Merrill 50, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 44

Mineral Point 55, Boscobel 34

Mosinee 59, Fox Valley Lutheran 56

Muskego 90, Catholic Memorial 82

Neenah 67, Fond du Lac 50

New Berlin Eisenhower 72, West Allis Central 60

New Berlin Eisenhower 99, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 65

North Fond du Lac 83, Stockbridge 71

Northwood 60, South Shore 51

Notre Dame 72, Pulaski 34

Oconto 83, Gibraltar 62

Pacelli 56, Weyauwega-Fremont 53

Pewaukee 72, Milwaukee Lutheran 35

Phillips 75, Crandon 24

Pittsville 62, Spencer 55

Pius XI Catholic 80, New Berlin West 73

Prairie du Chien 54, Dodgeville 43

Rhinelander 55, Lakeland 47

Roncalli 64, Lourdes Academy 61

Saint Thomas More 66, Shoreland Lutheran 64

Sheboygan Falls 77, Waupun 53

Shell Lake 69, Birchwood 30

Somerset 54, Ellsworth 44

St. Croix Falls 57, Barron 52

Sturgeon Bay 61, Sevastopol 41

Turner 65, Clinton 36

Waukesha West 62, Oconomowoc 46

Wausau West 61, Chippewa Falls 49

Wauwatosa East 73, Brookfield Central 60

Webster 52, New Auburn 41

West Salem 63, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 50

Westfield Area 58, Baraboo 49

Westosha Central 82, Elkhorn Area 42

Williams Bay 75, Palmyra-Eagle 67

Wilmot Union 69, Badger 46

Wisconsin Dells 65, Sparta 52

Wisconsin Lutheran 70, Greendale 49

Xavier 71, Seymour 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Appleton East vs. Oshkosh North, ccd.

Bloomer vs. Cumberland, ppd.

Colfax vs. McDonell Central, ccd.

East Troy vs. McFarland, ccd.

Gillett vs. Marion, ccd.

Independence vs. Gilmanton, ccd.

Juda vs. Parkview, ccd.

Lake Mills vs. Stoughton, ccd.

Suring vs. Saint Thomas Aquinas, ccd.

Wausaukee vs. Oneida Nation, ccd.

Weston vs. Wonewoc-Center, ccd.

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran vs. Newman Catholic, ccd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Athens 63, Prentice 51

Badger 53, Wilmot Union 28

Brookfield Central 65, Wauwatosa East 35

Burlington 69, Waterford 60

Catholic Central 60, Racine St. Catherine’s 50

Catholic Memorial 59, Muskego 41

Cedar Grove-Belgium 40, Kohler 24

Cedarburg 70, Nicolet 67

Clintonville 52, Marinette 23

Columbus Catholic 53, Greenwood 21

Crandon 73, Elcho 28

Edgar 52, Marathon 39

Fox Valley Lutheran 57, Little Chute 19

Freedom 74, Luxemburg-Casco 29

Germantown 63, Brookfield East 53

Hilbert 43, Manitowoc Lutheran 28

Howards Grove 58, Mishicot 47

Kettle Moraine 71, Mukwonago 43

Kewaskum 71, Campbellsport 22

Lakeland 52, Rhinelander 46

Lodi 61, River Valley 25

Marshall 45, Lakeside Lutheran 31

Mosinee 77, Nekoosa 24

New Berlin Eisenhower 72, Beaver Dam 68

New Berlin Eisenhower 72, West Allis Central 40

New London 55, Winneconne 51

New Richmond 70, Saint Croix Central 35

Notre Dame 66, Pulaski 10

Oconomowoc 58, Waukesha West 55

Oostburg 58, Random Lake 40

Pewaukee 70, Milwaukee Lutheran 24

Potosi/Cassville 63, Boscobel 23

Prairie du Chien 56, Lancaster 40

Rio 67, Cambria-Friesland 45

Saint Thomas More 65, Shoreland Lutheran 48

Sauk Prairie 57, Fort Atkinson 38

Slinger 63, Grafton 57

St. Mary Catholic 57, Reedsville 38

Stockbridge 47, Lena 29

Three Lakes 75, Florence 28

Watertown 58, Stevens Point 36

Waukesha North 68, Brookfield Academy 50

Waupaca 53, Oconto Falls 51

Wauzeka-Steuben 63, Ithaca 38

Williams Bay 42, Johnson Creek 39

Winter 50, Lake Holcombe 46

Wrightstown 70, Denmark 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Boscobel vs. River Ridge, ccd.

Cashton vs. Necedah, ccd.

Chequamegon vs. Phillips, ccd.

Deerfield vs. Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose, ccd.

Edgewood vs. Stoughton, ccd.

Green Bay Preble vs. Sheboygan North, ccd.

Hope Christian vs. Milwaukee Carmen Northwest, ccd.

Iola-Scandinavia vs. Adams-Friendship, ccd.

La Crosse Central vs. Sparta, ccd.

Milw. Washington vs. Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon, ccd.

Milwaukee King vs. Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning, ccd.

Milwaukee North vs. Milwaukee South, ccd.

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan vs. Milwaukee Madison, ccd.

Milwaukee Vincent vs. Milwaukee School of Languages, ccd.

Poynette vs. New Glarus, ccd.

Prairie Farm vs. Lake Holcombe, ccd.

Tri-County vs. Tigerton, ccd.

Wisconsin Heights vs. Wisconsin Dells, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content