Today’s Teacher: Brittany Babik

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) — Every Monday, News 9 honors an area educator making a difference in their community.

This week's "Today's Teacher" is Brittany Babik, an agro-science teacher and FFA adviser at Mosinee High School. Her nomination was sent in by Brittany's older sister, Andrea.

Andrea writes:

"Brittany puts her heart in her work and her 'kids.' She's a hands on motivator, but it's been a stressful year trying to figure out how to teach classes face-to-face safely, and also virtually. How do you teach horticulture classes in the greenhouse virtually? But she somehow managed to do it. She's juggled her teaching, planning and helping her future step-daughter with her homework. She's my hero, and I know if you were to ask any of her students they would agree.

Today's Teacher airs each Monday on News 9 at 5, and then again on News 9 on the CW at 9.