Self-described ‘nationalist’ suspected in NYC bomb hoax

NEW YORK (AP) — A self-described “American Nationalist” suspected of leaving a hoax explosive device in a car at a New York City mall on Monday has turned himself in to police. A law enforcement official said 22-year-old Louis Shenker surrendered to officers around 3 a.m. Tuesday in Brooklyn. The official was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity. No charges have been announced. Shenker was previously arrested Dec. 30 for allegedly torching a poster attached to a police barricade in Manhattan. A message seeking comment was left for Shenker’s lawyer in that case.