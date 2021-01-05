Skip to Content

Rhinelander Boys and Girls Club finds new home

(WAOW) -- The Boys and Girls Club in Rhinelander is working with the Rhinelander School District to create a place for children to get support. Still, the club is short on funds.

Steering Committee Chair Detective Sergeant Kyle Parish said, "They don't have that mentor program in the community. A lot of more at need youth, they don't have someone they can go to and look up to."

Parish said the school would provide a single office and place for members to meet.

However, they are still thousands of dollars short on the funding they need to open. You can donate here.

