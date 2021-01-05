Red Cross offering Super Bowl ticket sweepstakes as blood donation incentive

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The American Red Cross and the NFL are teaming up to encourage people to donate blood and you'll be entered to win a big prize.

If you donate blood between now and the end of January you will be entered to win tickets to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles next February.

If you donate between now and January 20 you will also be entered to win a 65-inch T.V. and 500 dollars cash.

"The convalescent plasma is important for those that are in the hospital that need that treatment. We're seeing those numbers increase and we're trying to get through this pandemic so if you have recovered from COVID-19 and you can give blood we really urge you to do that," said Wendy Savage the Executive Director for the Wisconsin Region of the North Central Chapter of the American Red Cross.

More information on the donation process as well as how you can sign up can be found here, or by calling 1-800-733-2767