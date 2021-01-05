Powerball, Mega Millions at over $400 million jackpot

(WAOW) -- The Mega Millions and Powerball are at some of the highest jackpots the state has seen in a while, and they're drawing Tuesday and Wednesday.

At The Store in Weston, business usually picks up when the jackpot goes up. Employees say they'll usually start seeing more customers at around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., when people are getting off of work.

Team Leader Heidi Hearley said high jackpots also mean good business for their locations.

"People come in and they want to buy their Powerball ticket, but they'll buy soda, they'll grab some food, other types of things as well," she said.

The drawings for Mega Millions are every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. and the Powerball every Wednesday at 9:59 p.m.