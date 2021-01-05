Michigan judge nullifies crucial permit for mining project

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge has overruled state regulators who approved a key permit for a proposed open-pit mine in the Upper Peninsula. The decision is another delay for a project that has been debated for nearly two decades. The judge invalidated a wetlands permit granted in 2018 to Aquila Resources for its Back Forty gold and zinc mine. The ruling issued Monday says the company provided too little information on potential damage to wetlands near the Menominee River on the Michigan-Wisconsin line. The state agency that granted the permit now says it agrees with the judge.