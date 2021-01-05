Marshfield sees multiple car break-ins

Marshfield, Wis. (WAOW) -- Marshfield Police are warning residents to be on alert after a series of car break-ins.

Police say three unlocked cars were broken into, and one was stolen near the Marshfield Library. Items like wallets, purses and a phone charger were taken from the vehicles.

To prevent this happening to you, Lt. Dennis Keffer says don't give someone the opportunity to do it.

"If you have the opportunity to park in a well-lit area, that's a good idea, and keeping important and valuable items out of sight," he said.

Above all, police say the best thing you can do is make sure to lock your car.