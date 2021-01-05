Light fog and mainly cloudy skies for a while

Some of the quietest Winter weather in a long time will continue for the next week or so. There will not be a lot of sunshine, but temperatures will remain above normal.

Today: Areas of fog early, then some patchy sun developing and a bit milder.

High: 32 Wind: NW around 5

Tonight: Clouding up with light fog likely.

Low: 20 Wind: Light NE

Wednesday: Fog during the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.

High: 31 Wind: East 5-10

There is not much changing in the forecast for today, except that the sun should peek out a bit more in some spots. This will boost the temperature a little. Yesterday highs were in the upper 20s. Today the mercury should reach the low 30s. In locations where the sun is out a little more, perhaps some mid 30s could develop this afternoon. Wind will be out of the northwest at around 5 mph. The only concern is that there will be some fog during the morning hours. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for Price, Taylor, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, and Adams counties until 10 a.m.

Over the next week or so, there will not be much change in the weather. Most of the days through early next week will be mostly cloudy. Fog is likely during the morning on most of the days. Not much snow is in the forecast. As of now, it looks like a few flurries or light snow showers could develop on Saturday or Sunday. The days that might have a few more breaks of sun are Friday, Monday, and Tuesday.

What about the temperatures? They will remain above normal but cool down slightly through the period. Highs will be in the low 30s on Wednesday and Thursday, around 30 on Friday, in the upper 20s over the weekend, and in the mid to upper 20s early next week. Enjoy the tranquil weather and the lack of bitter cold.

Have an excellent Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 5-January-2021

On this date in weather history: 1982 - A three day rainstorm in the San Francisco area finally came to an end. Marin County and Cruz County were drenched with up to 25 inches of rain, and the Sierra Nevada Range was buried under four to eight feet of snow. The storm claimed at least 36 lives, and caused more than 300 million dollars damage. (Storm Data)