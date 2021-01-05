Kosovo approves sending army troops on peacekeeping missions

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Lawmakers in Kosovo have given approval for sending the country’s security forces to take part in international peacekeeping missions. The 120-seat parliament voted unanimously Tuesday with 92 present lawmakers in favor of the move. Following a request from the U.S. Central Command, it will put Kosovo’s troops under the command of the National Guard of Iowa during peacekeeping assignments. No specifics on the location of any missions or the number of the Kosovo peacekeepers to be deployed were made public. The 3,400-troop Kosovo Security Force was turned into a lightly armed regular army two years ago, against the urging of NATO and the European Union.